Prime Minister expresses satisfaction for sustained industrial growth

Islamabad, February 21, 2021 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan says the industrial sector is showing sustained growth, which is good news. In a Facebook post today (Sunday), he said large scale manufacturing saw another double digit growth of 11.4 percent in December last year as compared to the same month previous year. The Prime Minister said the cumulative growth from July to December last year is above eight percent now.

