Prime Minister felicitates Govt on achieving GDP growth of 5.37% in three years 

Islamabad, January 21, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated his government on achieving GDP growth of 5.37 percent in three years leading to substantial jobs creation and rise in per capita income. In a tweet on Friday, he said our economic reforms success has been recognized internationally. He said Bloomberg predicted that Pakistan will sustain high growth trajectory and employment levels.

Additionally, the Prime Minister said, since outbreak of Covid pandemic Pakistan has been ranked amongst top three countries on normalcy index indicating saving jobs and saving lives. He said the Economist recognized this in its latest normalcy index.

