Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired an important review meeting on October 25, 2023, regarding the Federal Board of Revenue’s affairs, where he expressed satisfaction with the recent performance of the faceless customs assessment system.
The Prime Minister highlighted that the reforms, including the faceless customs assessment system, are showing encouraging results. He noted that these measures have been effective in maintaining transparency and have contributed to an overall increase in revenue.
The meeting underscored the significance of these reforms in ensuring a more efficient and transparent customs process, which aligns with the government’s vision for economic improvement.