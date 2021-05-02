Islamabad, May 02, 2021 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran khan has directed that development projects should be focused in next fiscal budget and special attention should be paid for reduction of the inflation ratio. Chairing a meeting regarding next fiscal budget and to review economic situation in Islamabad today (Sunday), he said that all development projects should be finalized keeping in view the public needs.

The meeting sought suggestions regarding incoming federal budget from senior leadership of the party. The meeting also discussed in details the current economic situation, strategy to stop inflation and development projects during next fiscal year. The meeting was attended by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mahmood, Governors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and other high officials.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Prime Minister Imran khan directs to focus on development projects in next fiscal budget appeared first on Official News Pakistan.