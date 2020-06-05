Prime Minister Imran Khan will address volunteers of Tiger Force today

June 5, 2020

Islamabad, June 05, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the volunteers of Tiger Force today. This was stated by Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar says in a video message today. The Special Assistant said important decisions have been made about one million registered young volunteers of the force.

He said the Tiger Force discharged important responsibilities during Ramazan. He said Standard Operating Procedures, including social distancing, were successfully got implemented in mosques and utility stores. Usman Dar said the volunteers of the force also assisted in ration distribution, at quarantine management centers and for disbursement of Ehsaas Cash. He said the force members also helped in identification of unemployed people at union council level.

