Prime Minister inaugurates flagship project of government, Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit

August 13, 2020

Islamabad, August 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated the flagship project of government, the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit on Thursday. The BRT built at the cost around 70 billion rupees, will bring revolution in the provincial capital’s transport system as approximately 340,000 common people will enjoy a safe, comfortable and affordable travel in luxury buses on daily basis.

