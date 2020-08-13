Prime Minister launches Ehsaas Nashonuma Programme for deserving families

August 13, 2020

Islamabad, August 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally launched Ehsaas Nashonuma Programme to provide nutritious food and stipend to deserving families to check stunting in the country. The Prime Minister visited a Nashonuma Centre in Khyber District today [Thursday]. Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar briefed the Prime Minister about the programme.

Ehsaas Nashonuma is the first anti-stunting program in the country’s history. The budget of this year is 8.52 billion rupees. Under this program, the deserving families will be provided with nutritious food along with quarterly stipend, which will be two thousand rupees for girls and fifteen hundred rupees for boys. The program has been started to protect pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and children under the age of two years from malnutrition.

