Prime Minister launches Pak-China Business Investment Forum

Islamabad, January 03, 2022 (PPI-OT): Imran Khan has launched Pak-China Business Investment Forum at a ceremony in Islamabad on Monday. Pak-China Business Investment Forum has been formed with the collaboration of Board of Investment, aimed at increasing investment in Pakistan and promotion of business to business industrial cooperation.

Following the participation of over seventy companies in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Conference held in March last year, it was agreed in to establish a business forum with the cooperation of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and the Board of Investment to enhance business to business cooperation. The forum consists of eighteen Chinese and nineteen Pakistani companies.

