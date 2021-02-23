Prime Minister of Pakistan receives warm welcome on arrival in Sri Lanka

Islamabad, February 23, 2021 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Sri Lanka today for a two-day official visit on the invitation of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. The Prime Minister was warmly received by the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka along with cabinet members, upon arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo. High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka and officers of the High Commission were also present. Prime Minister Imran Khan was accorded a red-carpet reception upon arrival.

This was followed by a formal welcoming ceremony, where the Prime Minister was given a 19 – gun salute. The Prime Minister also inspected an impressive guard-of-honour, following which the national anthems of both countries were played. The Prime Minister also signed the Visitors’ Book.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold talks with the top Sri Lankan leadership, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and discuss issues of bilateral and regional significance. The Prime Minister together with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will also participate in Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference. Prime Minister Imran Khan is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the Cabinet and senior Government officials.

