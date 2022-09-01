Prime Minister orders restoration of flood-hit road infrastructure at earliest 

Islamabad, September 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to rehabilitate the flood-hit roads and communications infrastructure at the earliest and asked the Power Division to submit a report on work for power supply restoration.

He was chairing an urgent meeting to review work on the rehabilitation of flood-damaged power and roads infrastructure in Islamabad. Shehbaz Sharif directed for the revival of road connectivity between Kalam and Swat by next week and repair of Balochistan’s power transmission network within next 48 hours.

The Prime Minister asked the Power Division to assign field duties to its joint secretaries and deputy secretaries as no officer should be sitting in the office till complete restoration of power supply network. He said no delay in restoration of the Gwadar transmission line is acceptable.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to make the material required for the repair of transmission lines indigenously to save public money on import of such items. The Prime Minister advised Power Minister Khurram Dastagir to monitor the restoration of flood-hit power transmission network in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and submit a report in this regard.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk