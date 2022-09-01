Prime Minister pays glowing tributes to Syed Ali Geelani on his first martyrdom anniversary 

Islamabad, September 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid glowing tributes to Hurriyat leader Late Syed Ali Geelani on his first martyrdom anniversary. In a statement on Thursday, he said the title of Baba Hurriyat for Syed Ali Geelani by Kashmiris is an acknowledgement of his historic struggle.

He said the freedom struggle of Iron Man Syed Ali Geelani is a golden chapter in the history of Kashmiri freedom movement. Shehbaz Sharif said Syed Ali Geelani is not an individual but the name of a movement and a mission whose slogan is Kashmir will become Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said by taking away the body of Syed Ali Geelani, the yearning of Kashmiris for freedom cannot be suppressed. He said Geelani’s slogan of ‘we are Pakistanis, Pakistan is ours, is echoing all over the world. The Prime Minister prayed for all the martyrs of Kashmir including Syed Ali Geelani and the grant of patience to the bereaved families.

