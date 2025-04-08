News Ticker: ﻿Prime Minister Pledges Enhanced Health Care for All Citizens﻿Security Forces Kill Nine Khwarij in DI Khan﻿Two-Day Prayer Gathering in Sialkot: Prayers for National Security﻿NUST Law Team Advances to International Sports Moot Court Finals﻿Bloodshed Risk in Balochistan due to Arrests: Kamran﻿NA committee seeks timeline for resolving internet suspension issue in constituency of Pullain Baloch﻿SECP issues concept paper to reinvigorate institution of Waqf in Pakistan﻿Mirwaiz Under House Arrest Again, Misses Key Event in Srinagar﻿President, PM laud forces for successful operation against terrorists in D.I.Khan﻿Global Focus on Health: World Health Day Highlights Preventive Care﻿International Conference Begins at Sindh Agriculture University:﻿Security forces kill nine terrorist in DI Khan IBO﻿675 Babies Under One Month Die Each Day in Pakistan: WHO﻿PCB Unveils Star-Studded Commentary Team for PSL 2025﻿CM Murad Approves Korangi Causeway Interchange, Elevated Road to Protect Malir Villages﻿ECO Leader to Strengthen Ties with Pakistan During Key Visit﻿Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum Set to Elevate Investment Prospects﻿Pakistan, Denmark Agree to Modernize Maritime Sector and Expand Trade Ties﻿Planning Minister Urges Development Push in Conflict-Hit Balochistan﻿CDA Chairman directs to complete all development work in Sector C-14 by June﻿PPP Naseerabad Division Assures Resolution of Public Issues﻿Sardar Abdul Raheem Urges Muslim Unity, Calls for End to Gaza Violence and Sindh Lawlessness﻿Murad Orders Crackdown On Illegal Mobile Trade, Stolen Vehicle Parts, And Dacoits In Katcha﻿AI, CADD, and Nanoinformatics Unite: Pioneering Drug Development Revolution﻿First Fitness Gala of Karachi Press Club: A Special Day for Members and Their Families﻿NACTA Approves Establishment of National Intelligence Fusion Center﻿SECP proposes reforms to expedite issuance of bonus, right shares﻿Police Foil Robbery Attempts in Two Encounters in Karachi﻿Glowing Tribute Paid to Martyrs of Gayari Sector﻿Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Set for Crucial Investment Talks in Pakistan﻿ICC Women’s Cricket WC Qualifiers: PCB Announces Free Entry for Fans﻿Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum Set to Boost Mining Sector﻿Azeri Minister arrives tomorrow to finalize MoUs, Agreements on investment projects﻿MQM-Pakistan Members of Sindh Assembly Express Anger Over Severe Load Shedding in Karachi﻿State Terrorism in IIOJK: India’s Actions Create Fear and Terror﻿SPLA’s Concerns Over Sindh’s Education System﻿PM Fulfills Promise By Cutting Power Prices: Marriyum﻿UCP Empowers Media Students with Resume Writing Skills﻿Examinations for Ninth and Tenth Grades in Mirpurkhas: Grand Claims Exposed﻿Pakistan-France pledge to maintain close coordination on issues of mutual interest﻿Resolution Submitted Against Amendments to SBCA Act in Sindh PA﻿Successful Police Operations Against Crime Under the Leadership of Additional IG Karachi﻿Mayor Demands Rs100 Billion For Karachi﻿Pakistan Central Muslim League Calls on United Nations to Play Its Role﻿Electricity Tariff Cut To Ease Burden On Citizens, Boost Economy: PM﻿Ali Khurshidi’s Strong Reaction to Murtaza Wahab’s Press Conference﻿Sukkur District Council Approves Unanimous Resolution Against 6 Canal Projects﻿Strict Action Taken for Violation of One-Dish Policy at Wedding Hall in Okara﻿IT Services Exports Surge with SIFC Backing﻿Currency Exchange Rates Revealed: USD and GBP Lead the Charge﻿Pakistani High Commissioner Urges Canadian Business Investment in Key Sectors﻿PCB Introduces Urdu Commentary for PSL 10﻿Star-Studded Commentary Panel Unveiled for HBL PSL X﻿Pakistan, Belarus Forge Path for Enhanced Cooperation with New Agreements﻿Five individuals were injured in a road accident﻿Eric Meyer to Spearhead US Delegation to Islamabad for Minerals Forum﻿Pakistan’s ODI Defeat Ends With Rizwan Hoping For PSL Lift﻿Prince Rahim Al-Husseini Announces $45 Million Aid﻿An Increase in Temperature Expected in Most Parts of the Country﻿PTI Leader Flays Govt’s Inflation Claims﻿Defeating the Consciousness of Sindh is Not Within PPP’s Capability: Malhi﻿BNP Mengal Announces Complete Shutdown Strike in Balochistan﻿Emergency Declared at DHQ Hospital Mastung﻿Pakistan Bolsters Support to Myanmar with Second Relief Consignment﻿BNP-Mengal Announces Continuation of Protest Sit-In at Lakpass﻿Coal Miner Dies in Tragic Accident in Duki﻿Keti Bandar, Karo Chhan Coastal Areas Lack Drinking Water: Sassui﻿Tehreek-e-Labbaik to hold indefinite sit-in for anti-drugs in Umerkot﻿Karachi Will Face Severe Water Scarcity if new canals work not halted: PTI leader﻿Sindh Governor Provides Plot to Dumper Accident Victims﻿90,000 Pilgrims Set to Begin Hajj Journey Under Govt Scheme﻿JUI Protest Sit-in in Thatta: Against the Canals﻿JI AJK Deputy Amir Mahmood Chaudhry Passes Away﻿Sindh Government Pledges Rs 437 Million for Educational Expansion in SOS Villages﻿Meeting Between Orangi Town Traders Association and MQM Leadership to Discuss Issues﻿Senate Chairman and Uzbek Counterpart Foster Strategic Ties in Tashkent﻿DIG directs to improve crime control, investigation standards﻿Police Encounter with Highly Wanted Dacoit Gang in Rahuki, 2 Dacoits Killed﻿Three Innocent Siblings Perish in a Room Fire﻿Appeal to the Prime Minister for Implementation of Austerity Measures in Government Expenditures: Kashif Saeed Sheikh﻿Fire Erupts at Talhar Rice Mills, Causing Millions in Damage﻿Nawab Salman Khelji Expresses Deep Concern Over the Situation in Balochistan﻿30-Year-Old Woman Dies in High-Speed Car Accident﻿International Day of Sport for Development and Peace: Global Events and Seminars Held﻿Silence of the United Nations and OIC on the Conspiracy Against Muslims: Bilal Saleem Qadri﻿MQM Pakistan Planning to Contest Upcoming Cantonment Boards’ Elections﻿Government Fulfills Promises, Says Danyal Chaudhary﻿DPM Emphasizes Government’s Reform Agenda to Stabilize Market﻿Announcement of Action Against Violation of Section 144 in Balochistan﻿Jamaat-e-Islami Announces Peace March in Peshawar on April 20﻿Four suspected robbers arrested in two separate encounters﻿National Police Foundation’s MD reviews development projects﻿Restoration of Khushal Khan Khattak Express: Travel Service from April 25﻿The stage actress Chanda Sana was murdered, Body Recovered﻿CM Bugti Vows to Eradicate Terrorism in Balochistan﻿Mystery of Tragic Murder Solved in Mirpur Khas, Husband Arrested﻿Aurangzeb Charts Path to Economic Revival with Export and Productivity FocusSindh CM Urges PM to Announce Termination of Proposed Marot Canal ProjectSindh CM Urges PM to Announce Termination of Proposed Marot Canal Project﻿PCB Invites Fans to Nominate Hamaray Heroes for HBL PSL X