Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing comprehensive health care facilities to every citizen.
In a message marking World Health Day, he highlighted this year’s theme, “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,” emphasizing the crucial focus on newborns’ health.
The Prime Minister acknowledged Pakistan’s progress in maternal and child health but noted the continued need for advancements. He underscored the necessity of developing the health system to address medical and social challenges impacting maternity and neonatal health.
The Prime Minister expressed the government’s resolve to integrate modern technology into the health sector and establish robust partnerships to enhance public health facilities. He called for a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach encompassing healthcare, education, nutrition, environment, and management as part of the World Health Day 2025 celebrations.