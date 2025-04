News Ticker: Prime Minister Pledges Enhanced Health Care for All CitizensSecurity Forces Kill Nine Khwarij in DI KhanTwo-Day Prayer Gathering in Sialkot: Prayers for National SecurityNUST Law Team Advances to International Sports Moot Court FinalsBloodshed Risk in Balochistan due to Arrests: KamranNA committee seeks timeline for resolving internet suspension issue in constituency of Pullain BalochSECP issues concept paper to reinvigorate institution of Waqf in PakistanMirwaiz Under House Arrest Again, Misses Key Event in SrinagarPresident, PM laud forces for successful operation against terrorists in D.I.KhanGlobal Focus on Health: World Health Day Highlights Preventive CareInternational Conference Begins at Sindh Agriculture University:Security forces kill nine terrorist in DI Khan IBO675 Babies Under One Month Die Each Day in Pakistan: WHOPCB Unveils Star-Studded Commentary Team for PSL 2025CM Murad Approves Korangi Causeway Interchange, Elevated Road to Protect Malir VillagesECO Leader to Strengthen Ties with Pakistan During Key VisitPakistan Minerals Investment Forum Set to Elevate Investment ProspectsPakistan, Denmark Agree to Modernize Maritime Sector and Expand Trade TiesPlanning Minister Urges Development Push in Conflict-Hit BalochistanCDA Chairman directs to complete all development work in Sector C-14 by JunePPP Naseerabad Division Assures Resolution of Public IssuesSardar Abdul Raheem Urges Muslim Unity, Calls for End to Gaza Violence and Sindh LawlessnessMurad Orders Crackdown On Illegal Mobile Trade, Stolen Vehicle Parts, And Dacoits In KatchaAI, CADD, and Nanoinformatics Unite: Pioneering Drug Development RevolutionFirst Fitness Gala of Karachi Press Club: A Special Day for Members and Their FamiliesNACTA Approves Establishment of National Intelligence Fusion CenterSECP proposes reforms to expedite issuance of bonus, right sharesPolice Foil Robbery Attempts in Two Encounters in KarachiGlowing Tribute Paid to Martyrs of Gayari SectorAzerbaijan’s Economy Minister Set for Crucial Investment Talks in PakistanICC Women’s Cricket WC Qualifiers: PCB Announces Free Entry for FansPakistan Minerals Investment Forum Set to Boost Mining SectorAzeri Minister arrives tomorrow to finalize MoUs, Agreements on investment projectsMQM-Pakistan Members of Sindh Assembly Express Anger Over Severe Load Shedding in KarachiState Terrorism in IIOJK: India’s Actions Create Fear and TerrorSPLA’s Concerns Over Sindh’s Education SystemPM Fulfills Promise By Cutting Power Prices: MarriyumUCP Empowers Media Students with Resume Writing SkillsExaminations for Ninth and Tenth Grades in Mirpurkhas: Grand Claims ExposedPakistan-France pledge to maintain close coordination on issues of mutual interestResolution Submitted Against Amendments to SBCA Act in Sindh PASuccessful Police Operations Against Crime Under the Leadership of Additional IG KarachiMayor Demands Rs100 Billion For KarachiPakistan Central Muslim League Calls on United Nations to Play Its RoleElectricity Tariff Cut To Ease Burden On Citizens, Boost Economy: PMAli Khurshidi’s Strong Reaction to Murtaza Wahab’s Press ConferenceSukkur District Council Approves Unanimous Resolution Against 6 Canal ProjectsStrict Action Taken for Violation of One-Dish Policy at Wedding Hall in OkaraIT Services Exports Surge with SIFC BackingCurrency Exchange Rates Revealed: USD and GBP Lead the ChargePakistani High Commissioner Urges Canadian Business Investment in Key SectorsPCB Introduces Urdu Commentary for PSL 10Star-Studded Commentary Panel Unveiled for HBL PSL XPakistan, Belarus Forge Path for Enhanced Cooperation with New AgreementsFive individuals were injured in a road accidentEric Meyer to Spearhead US Delegation to Islamabad for Minerals ForumPakistan’s ODI Defeat Ends With Rizwan Hoping For PSL LiftPrince Rahim Al-Husseini Announces $45 Million AidAn Increase in Temperature Expected in Most Parts of the CountryPTI Leader Flays Govt’s Inflation ClaimsDefeating the Consciousness of Sindh is Not Within PPP’s Capability: MalhiBNP Mengal Announces Complete Shutdown Strike in BalochistanEmergency Declared at DHQ Hospital MastungPakistan Bolsters Support to Myanmar with Second Relief ConsignmentBNP-Mengal Announces Continuation of Protest Sit-In at LakpassCoal Miner Dies in Tragic Accident in DukiKeti Bandar, Karo Chhan Coastal Areas Lack Drinking Water: SassuiTehreek-e-Labbaik to hold indefinite sit-in for anti-drugs in UmerkotKarachi Will Face Severe Water Scarcity if new canals work not halted: PTI leaderSindh Governor Provides Plot to Dumper Accident Victims90,000 Pilgrims Set to Begin Hajj Journey Under Govt SchemeJUI Protest Sit-in in Thatta: Against the CanalsJI AJK Deputy Amir Mahmood Chaudhry Passes AwaySindh Government Pledges Rs 437 Million for Educational Expansion in SOS VillagesMeeting Between Orangi Town Traders Association and MQM Leadership to Discuss IssuesSenate Chairman and Uzbek Counterpart Foster Strategic Ties in TashkentDIG directs to improve crime control, investigation standardsPolice Encounter with Highly Wanted Dacoit Gang in Rahuki, 2 Dacoits KilledThree Innocent Siblings Perish in a Room FireAppeal to the Prime Minister for Implementation of Austerity Measures in Government Expenditures: Kashif Saeed SheikhFire Erupts at Talhar Rice Mills, Causing Millions in DamageNawab Salman Khelji Expresses Deep Concern Over the Situation in Balochistan30-Year-Old Woman Dies in High-Speed Car AccidentInternational Day of Sport for Development and Peace: Global Events and Seminars HeldSilence of the United Nations and OIC on the Conspiracy Against Muslims: Bilal Saleem QadriMQM Pakistan Planning to Contest Upcoming Cantonment Boards’ ElectionsGovernment Fulfills Promises, Says Danyal ChaudharyDPM Emphasizes Government’s Reform Agenda to Stabilize MarketAnnouncement of Action Against Violation of Section 144 in Jamaat-e-Islami Announces Peace March in Peshawar on April 20Four suspected robbers arrested in two separate encountersNational Police Foundation's MD reviews development projectsRestoration of Khushal Khan Khattak Express: Travel Service from April 25The stage actress Chanda Sana was murdered, Body RecoveredCM Bugti Vows to Eradicate Terrorism in BalochistanMystery of Tragic Murder Solved in Mirpur Khas, Husband ArrestedAurangzeb Charts Path to Economic Revival with Export and Productivity FocusSindh CM Urges PM to Announce Termination of Proposed Marot Canal ProjectPCB Invites Fans to Nominate Hamaray Heroes for HBL PSL X