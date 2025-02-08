Islamabad: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has called for an accelerated pace in the privatization of government departments, directing that the process be completed within the set timeframe. This directive was issued during a review meeting on the Task Management System in Islamabad, focusing on the privatization process.
According to a statement by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining transparency while expediting the process. He highlighted the need to engage reputable legal experts to navigate any legal challenges that may arise.
The privatization initiative is part of the government’s “Uraan Pakistan” project. Prime Minister Sharif stated that the government’s role is to create policy and facilitate business and investment, rather than engage in business activities themselves.
Sharif expressed optimism about the country’s economic trajectory, attributing progress to timely reforms. He stressed the importance of collaborative efforts for national development.
During the meeting, a briefing was provided on the Task Management System for Privatization. Officials outlined a phased approach, dividing the privatization into three stages: the first phase involves ten departments, the second covers thirteen, and the final phase will address the remaining departments.
