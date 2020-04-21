Prime Minister reviews coronavirus situation in country

April 21, 2020

Islamabad, April 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed upon to ensure an effective strategy and public cooperation for maintaining social distancing in the prevailing situation. He stated this while chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review the measures to contain the coronavirus and the latest situation in the country.

Prime Minister said public cooperation has sought in the sovereign countries through involvement of the people over the issues of national importance instead of using force. He said his government is fully cognizant of the problems being faced by the traders’ community and is making efforts to resolve their issues with the cooperation of the provincial governments. Highlighting the critical role of doctors and paramedical staff, Imran Khan said they are on the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus and government is giving top priority to meet their requirements.

Referring to his recent meeting with the Ulema, he said that implementation of the steps against the coronavirus is joint responsibility of all stake holders. The NDMA chairman said the coronavirus related material from the third consignment was dispatched to 408 hospitals, whereas it would be doubled with the fourth consignment.

