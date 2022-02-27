Prime Minister seeks conducive business environment to attract investors

Islamabad, February 26, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to create a business-friendly environment to motivate the investors for rapid industrialization in the country. He was talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said development of industrial sector is the key to socio-economic development. He said government has introduced Compliance Regime instead of NOC Regime for promotion of industries in the country.

