Prime Minister Sharif Intervenes to Support Pakistani Students in Kyrgyzstan Amidst Crisis

Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken a proactive stance concerning the wellbeing of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, amid rising tensions and reported violence. The Prime Minister has engaged in direct communications with Pakistani diplomatic officials to ensure all necessary support is extended to the students facing hardships.

According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prime Minister Sharif personally directed the Pakistani Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Hasan Ali Zaigham, during a phone call to provide comprehensive assistance to the students. The Prime Minister’s directives included ensuring regular contact with the students’ parents and arranging medical and logistical support for those injured. Additionally, the government has pledged to cover the costs for any injured students who wish to return to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister emphasized that he is personally monitoring the situation and has ensured that the Pakistani government is coordinating closely with its Kyrgyz counterparts to protect the students. The Embassy of Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan has been active in addressing the crisis, offering advice to students to remain indoors due to mob violence near their accommodations and providing emergency helpline numbers for urgent assistance.

Further reinforcing the government’s commitment, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar indicated that diplomatic efforts are underway with Kyrgyz authorities to safeguard the students. The Embassy, through social media, has communicated that it is handling numerous inquiries from concerned students and their families, ensuring a responsive and supportive stance in these challenging times.