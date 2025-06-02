Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta for a one-day visit, receiving a warm welcome from Acting Governor and Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Abdul Khaliq Achakzai and Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti. During his visit, the Prime Minister condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan that have targeted banks, civilians, and administrative officers.
Sharif paid tribute to Additional Deputy Commissioner Hidayatullah Baloch, honoring his sacrifice while defending his area. He expressed sympathy and offered prayers for the bereaved family, urging swift justice for those responsible for the attacks.