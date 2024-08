News Ticker: Aug 5 Indian steps were violation of UN Resolutions: DarRazziya Sultana asks children to continue raising voice for KashmirisMushaal calls for ban on BJP affiliated Hindu extremist groupsNA session adjourned due to death of MNA Mumtaz MustafaRally held in Islamabad to observe Youme-e-IstehsalAugust 5 to be remembered as dark day in history: GilaniPresident, PM, armed forces reaffirm solidarity with KashmirisFive unidentified bodies found in Balochistan mountainsMore rains forecast in various areas of PakistanBarrister Sundas regrets global silence on HR violations in IIOJKPresident, PM pay rich tribute to police martyrsAPHC-AJK pays tributes to Poonch martyrs on their anniversaryPCB to conduct first-ever women trials in SostPCB signs historic MoUs for development of School, College and University CricketDiya Academy players return home after Kuala Lumpur gaming tourNDMA anticipates high-level flash floods in BalochistanCM Murad alerts about upcoming rain spells starting from August 11tAll KMC depts will be aligned with modern requirements: MayorPDP chief calls for revival of Karachi tram serviceEntire nation stands by people of occupied Kashmir, tells TessoriUnion leaders say permanent employment is workers’ fundamental rightPakistan stands by Kashmiris for right to self-determination: MuqamSenate, NA to meet in Islamabad tomorrowGulshan’s Block 13 residents face water scarcityTarar wants review of judges’ dissent in reserved seats caseSindh governor serves meal to participants of JI protestRulers empowered through artificial way can address problems: RaisaniPTI Sindh convoy departs from Karachi for Swabi rallyPakistan to observe Youm-i-Istehsal tomorrow to express solidarity with KashmirBandit kidnap head muharer, cop near ShikarpurBalochistan CM pledges support for martyrs’ familiesPakistan witnesses surge in exports during FY 2023-24Talks with BYC in doldrumsAPHC calls for Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal as Black Day tomorrowKashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal tomorrowPM pays rich tribute to police martyresAurangzeb inaugurates Central Secretariat for Tajir Dost SchemeBJP govt terminates six more Kashmiri employees in IIOJKHurriyat leaders reiterate call to observe August 5 as ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’IIOJK Congress slams BJP’s tenure as a nightmare for KashmirisTurkish Navy delegation visits KarachiANTI-CORRUPTION DEPT INTENSIFIES ACTION AGAINST CORRUPT OFFICERSAdditional IGP appreciates KCCI for staging My Karachi ExhibitionEnvironmental responsibility is crucial for economic success: TessoriLarge and small pumps are available for drainaging rainwater, tells WahabInterior Minister, Iraqi Commander discuss cooperation on safe city projectSindh govt set to distribute two lac solar kits among low-income familiesNC leader Agha Ruhullah raises concerns over Kashmiri detainees’ plightPunjab Arts Council organizes art exhibitionHeavy rainfall likely in many areas of four provinces; flooding feardKashmiri people making unmatched sacrifices for freedom: TararPM’s acknowledgment of reducing electricity prices applaudedPakistan Shaheens’ white-ball leg of Darwin tour to start on SundayKashmiris appealed to observe Aug 5 as Black DayFuneral prayer in absentia for Ismail Haniyeh offeredCCP approves merger in real estate sectorCabinet approves package for heirs of missing personsDar vows to implement privatization programme with transparencyNA resolution calls for action to halt Israeli brutalities in PalestinePakistan, France affirm commitment to expand bilateral tradeMango festival treats Ankara to a sweet treat from PakistanMirwaiz shocked at Kashmiri political detainees’ plightGovt cognizant of problems being faced by masses: PMPresident condemns firing on judges’ convoy in TankPakistan will observe Youm-e-Istehsal on MondayDar vows to implement privatization programme with transparencyBaloch Yekjehti Committee calls off sit-inPakistan Railways decreases fares for all classesFuneral prayer in absentia for Ismail Haniyeh offeredDar vows to implement privatization programme with transparencyKashmiris appealed to observe Aug 5 as Black DayPakistan will observe Youm-e-Istehsal on MondaySindh produces 70pc gas but industries facing shortages: CM ShahProminent Indian figures urge Modi govt to halt arms exports to IsraelMango festival treats Ankara to a sweet treat from PakistanUS Consul General pays farewel visit to Sindh governorAll initiatives will be adopted to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis, says RazaTraffic disruptions torment citizens in Quetta amid planned protestSindh governor presents Digital Technology Awards to financial institutionsPakistani female scholar receives ISSCR Travel Award in GermanyMobilink Bank launches Pakistan’s First Women-Led Incubator ProgramBISP was first to distribute Rs70bn among flood-hit 2.7m families: RubinaAKU alumna returns to Pakistan after 30 years as DeanStudents visit Wagah Border to witness impressive flag lowering ceremonyIsrael should be held accountable for Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination: PMRescue operation continues in Chitral region amid severe floodingTorrential rains may generate flash flooding in many areas of PakistanECP asks political parties to submit their accounts’ statements before August 29President expresses grief over heavy losses during rainsLoralai Officials Convene to Address City Encroachments and Civic IssuesPM reaffirms Govt’s desire to work with CommonwealthGovt focusing on reforms agenda for economic stability: DarMurad orders education dept to distribute textbooks before end of vacationInterior Minister visits Development Projects in IslamabadPM deplores world silence over Israeli barbarism in PalestineIndian troops martyr 20 Kashmiris in JulyEnvoy calls for utilizing modern tools for posting informationHurriyat leaders reiterate call for observing August 5 as ‘Youm e Istehsal’National Assembly meets tomorrowPakistan Railways decreases fares on all classes of passenger trains