Islamabad: Today, Pakistan marks Youm-e-Istehsal, reflecting on the repercussions of India’s actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) since August 5, 2019. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation, condemning these measures and reaffirming Pakistan’s support for the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination.
According to Press Information Department, Prime Minister Sharif criticized the ongoing efforts by India to assimilate IIOJK and silence its people’s leadership and media. He highlighted the harsh realities faced by the Kashmiris, including thousands of political prisoners, outlawed political organizations, routine harassment, and arbitrary detentions under draconian laws. Sharif praised the resilience of the Kashmiri people against Indian attempts to suppress their spirit.
The Prime Minister underscored that peace in South Asia hinges on resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, urging India to move towards resolution rather than denial. He called on the international community to press India to end its human rights abuses in IIOJK, repeal its unilateral and illegal actions, remove oppressive laws, and adhere to UN Security Council resolutions regarding the region. Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri cause.
