Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has departed for a four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, leading a high-level delegation that includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, federal ministers, and senior officials.
During the visit, the prime minister is set to hold discussions with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. The agenda will focus on enhancing trade relations, strengthening partnerships in key sectors, and fostering economic cooperation between the two nations.
Key regional and global developments, including the situation in Gaza and shifting dynamics in the Middle East, will also be addressed. Matters concerning the Muslim Ummah will be among the primary topics of discussion.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan highlighted that the visit reflects the longstanding relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He noted that it will facilitate deeper mutual understanding, boost trade and investment, and enhance diplomatic coordination on bilateral, regional, and international matters.