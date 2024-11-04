Lahore: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has publicly praised the combined efforts of the Frontier Corps, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and police personnel for their recent successful operation against members of the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in Balochistan.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, during the operation, security forces managed to neutralize three terrorists and apprehend two others, effectively preventing a significant terrorist attack. The Prime Minister acknowledged the prompt and decisive actions of the FC, CTD, and police in his statement, emphasizing the critical role they play in maintaining national security.
Prime Minister Sharif also highlighted the ongoing sacrifices made by security personnel in combating terrorism across the region and expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the nation for their service. He stressed that the successful operation is a testament to the courage and dedication of the forces in ensuring the safety of the country.
The post Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Lauds Security Forces for Thwarting BLA Terror Plot in Balochistan appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.