Islamabad: In a significant political meeting held on Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and a delegation from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) to deliberate on the current political situation in Pakistan. The discussion focused on addressing the challenges facing the nation and exploring avenues for political stability and cooperation.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, “The MQM delegation was led by prominent members Dr. Farooq Sattar and Syed Ameen ul Haq.” The meeting was also attended by key figures including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Azam Nazeer Tarar, Advisor to the Prime Minister Rana Sana Ullah, and Khawaja Saad Rafique, underscoring the importance of the discussions.
The gathering highlights the government’s ongoing efforts to engage with various political entities to foster a cooperative political environment amidst the complex dynamics of Pakistan’s political landscape.
