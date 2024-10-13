Islamabad: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conducted a thorough inspection of the Jinnah Convention Center today, the venue for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting slated for the 15th and 16th of this month. The visit was aimed at reviewing the final arrangements to ensure the summit’s success.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, “The Prime Minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, among other officials.” During his visit, the Prime Minister was briefed by the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the logistical and security arrangements in place for the international event.
Prime Minister Sharif expressed his satisfaction with the preparations, commending the efforts of all parties involved to facilitate a smooth and successful conduct of the SCO summit.
