Prime Minister Shehbaz visits British High Commission to offer condolences on passing of Queen Elizabeth II 

Islamabad, September 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the British High Commission yesterday to offer condolences on the passing of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said he wrote in condolatory book that the Queen represented continuity, stability and predictability in the face of monumental changes for the UK and Commonwealth nations.

