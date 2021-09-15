Prime Minister should reject petroleum price hike proposal: Mian Zahid Hussain

Karachi, September 15, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said a thirty-two percent hike in the price of wheat provided to flour mills will unleash a new and damaging wave of inflation.

The government has announced to provide 40 kg of wheat to flour mills at the rate of Rs1950 up from Rs1475 which will increase the retail price of flour in market by 35 percent which will be unbearable for the masses. Mian Zahid Hussain said that the decision will also help hoarders who have stored large quantities of the commodity to milk masses.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that bureaucracy has deliberately delayed imports of wheat and sugar resulting in another severe crisis. A few months ago the price of wheat in the international market was $280 per tonne but it was not imported until the prices shot up to $370 per tonne, he said.

The price of wheat landing at Karachi port will be Rs2460 per tonne creating problems for masses as the price has already jumped by five percent in one week and twenty percent in the ongoing year. There is no relief to the masses, their income has not increased but expenses have multiplied at a fast pace that include an unprecedented hike in electricity bills, he observed.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the US dollar has jumped to Rs169 while OGRA has also recommended up to Rs10.50 hike in the price of petroleum products which if implemented will result in serious problems. He informed that consumption of petrol in Pakistan is almost 7.5 lakh tonnes per month while the consumption of diesel stands at eight hundred thousand tonnes and increasing their price will damage the masses and economy.

