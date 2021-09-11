Prime Minister stresses to take measures for facilitation of investors, ease of doing business

Islamabad, September 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed on the need of taking special measures to ensure the facilitation of investors and ease of doing business in the country. He was talking to Punjab Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal who called on him in Islamabad. During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed about the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Punjab.

The Prime Minister directed to pay special attention towards the development of Faisalabad Industrial Estate to attract the investors and for economic progress. He also directed to conduct feasibility for the establishment of an industrial estate in Mianwali so that the abundant natural resources of the area could be utilized for the development of cement, glass and steel industries.

