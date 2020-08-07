Prime Minister thanks UNSC members for showing concerns over HR abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

August 7, 2020

Islamabad, August 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for taking up the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and thanked its members for showing concerns over the human rights abuses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ and K).

On Pakistan’s request, the 15-member body held a closed-door meeting on the first anniversary of India’s illegal action to end the special status of the disputed territory. The meeting discussed the situation in the Held Valley and listened to the briefings from the UN Secretariat on the current situation and the work of UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan.

Prime Minister in a tweet said “I welcome the UNSC for again taking up the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which has been on its agenda for over 70 years.” He said the UN Security Council, under the UN Charter, not only had the responsibility for maintaining international peace and security but also of ensuring implementation of its resolutions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said “We thank the Council members, who expressed concern over the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, advised against escalation of tensions, underscored the need for respecting international law and called for a peaceful resolution of the dispute.”

Prime Minister explained that Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir dispute remained clear and unambiguous that the dispute must be resolved in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions granting the Kashmiri people the right of self-determination under a free and fair plebiscite. He expressed firm resole that “Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support to the Kashmiri people until they secure this inalienable right.”

