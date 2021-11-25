Prime Minister to inaugurate four welfare projects for youth today 

Islamabad, November 24, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate four new projects for the welfare of the youth at Kamyab Jawan Convention in Islamabad today (Wednesday) being held under the aegis of Kamyab Jawan National Youth Development Program. The projects include Kamyab Jawan Markaz, Kamyab Jawan Green Youth Movement, Kamyab Jawan Innovation League and Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Youth Sports League.

