Prime Minister to inaugurate Ravi Development Authority in Lahore today

August 7, 2020

Islamabad, August 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Friday. During his visit to Lahore, the Prime Minister will chair meetings of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development and on education reforms in Punjab. He will also address provincial civil servants, including secretaries, commissioners and police officers through video link.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate Ravi Development Authority and also address on the occasion. The Prime Minister is accompanied by federal ministers Shibli Faraz, Shafqat Mahmood and Hammad Azhar, Adviser Shahzad Akbar and Chairman Naya Pakistani Housing and Development Authority Lt. General (retired) Anwar Ali.

