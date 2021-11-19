Prime Minister to launch digital portal today 

Islamabad, November 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch a digital portal on Thursday which will facilitate overseas Pakistanis for attestation of power of attorney. According to Prime Minister Office, a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NADRA will also be signed at the ceremony.

This portal will be linked with NADRA’s database and it is initially being launched in ten countries. This portal will save time and money for overseas Pakistanis and it will fulfill all legal requirements.

