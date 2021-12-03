Prime Minister to launch Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive across country on Monday 

Islamabad, December 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive across the country on Monday. This was announced by Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar while addressing the media along with Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza in Islamabad on Friday. Usman Dar said the drive is being organized under the partnership of Prime Minister’s flagship Kamyab Jawan Program and Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination.

On the occasion, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Kamyab Jawan Program and Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination. Usman Dar and Dr. Fehmida Mirza signed the MoU. Usman Dar said this sports drive will feature talent hunt scheme, establishing sports academies and super leagues. He said the drive is aimed at reviving sports culture in the country.

He said in first phase of Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive, twelve sports academies for male youth while ten others for females will be established across the country. He said like other initiatives under Kamyab Jawan Program, Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive will prove as another success story of the government’s initiatives for the youth.

He said under the flagship program, we started youth entrepreneurship program with an amount of 100 billion rupees while under skill development program, we will provide support to 20 million people.

The Special Assistant said we have also started setting up youth development centers at public universities across the country under the umbrella of Kamyab Jawan Program. He also expressed the government’s resolve to provide a platform to the youth of the country where they can excel their sports talent.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Fehmida Mirza expressed confidence in the government’s initiatives aimed at reviving sports in the country. Counting on benefits of sports activities, she urged the youth to participate in all types of sports. She also urged the provinces to cooperate with her Ministry to make this program successful.

