Prime Minister to launch Naya Pakistan Sehat Programme in Lahore today 

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, December 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Lahore on a day long visit. During the visit, the Prime Minister will launch Naya Pakistan Sehat Programme. Under the Prime Minister’s vision of a welfare state and universal health programme, like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, every family of Punjab will be provided Naya Pakistan Sehat Card to get free medical facilities.

The card will enable every family to avail healthcare facilities up to one million rupees. The medical facilities also include treatment of serious diseases including cancer, kidney transplantation, heart, diabetics and accidents. Important political and administrative personalities will call on the Prime Minister. He will be briefed on the ongoing development projects in the province.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

National Assembly Speaker appreciates Forceful Statement of Iranian Leadership in Support of Kashmiri People

User2

PM’S Advisor Zulfi Bukhari VOWS to bring back all Pakistanis imprisoned abroad

PPI News Agency

Federal Cabinet reviews political, economic situation

PPI News Agency