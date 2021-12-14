Prime Minister to launch Naya Pakistan Sehat Programme in Lahore today 

Islamabad, December 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Lahore on a day long visit. During the visit, the Prime Minister will launch Naya Pakistan Sehat Programme. Under the Prime Minister’s vision of a welfare state and universal health programme, like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, every family of Punjab will be provided Naya Pakistan Sehat Card to get free medical facilities.

The card will enable every family to avail healthcare facilities up to one million rupees. The medical facilities also include treatment of serious diseases including cancer, kidney transplantation, heart, diabetics and accidents. Important political and administrative personalities will call on the Prime Minister. He will be briefed on the ongoing development projects in the province.

