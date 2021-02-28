Prime Minister to launch tourist project Al-Beruni Radius at Nandana fort today

Islamabad, February 28, 2021 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Al-Beruni Radius, a tourism project for the revival of Pakistan’s heritage on Sunday. The Prime Minister is keen in preservation and conservation of the site, aimed at converting it into an international tourism site.

The site’s archaeological significance dates back to 11th century when famous scholar Abu Rehan Al-Beruni during his stay quantified the circumference of the Earth. Al-Beruni later wrote a famous book about the region and mentioned Nandana as a great center of learning. The historical Nandana Fort is located in tehsil Pind Dadan Khan of district Jhelum.

