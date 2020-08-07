Prime Minister to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

August 7, 2020

Islamabad, August 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore today (Friday). Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and members of the provincial assembly will call on the Prime Minister. Imran Khan will also chair meetings of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development and on education reforms in Punjab. He will also address provincial civil servants, including secretaries, commissioners and police officers through video link. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Ravi Development Authority.

