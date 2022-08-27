Prime Minister to visit flood affected areas of Sujawal District in Sindh province today 

Islamabad, August 27, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit flood affected areas of Sujawal District in Sindh province today [Saturday]. The Chief Secretary Sindh, the director general of Provincial Disaster Management Authority and local administration will brief the Prime Minister about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities. The Prime Minister will review the relief work and also meet the flood victims.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk