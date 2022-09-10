Prime Minister, United Nations Chief receive briefing on devastation caused by floods in Balochistan 

Islamabad, September 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have arrived in Usta Mohammad Tehsil of Jafferabad in Balochistan. Chief Secretary Balochistan briefed them about the devastation caused by floods in the province and the ongoing rescue and relief activities.

Talking to the UN Secretary General, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan in terms of area. He said access to different areas in the province is very difficult as the roads and infrastructure have been damaged. He said the federal government and the provincial government are trying their best to provide food and shelter to the people.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif interacted with the flood affectees in Tent City Usta Muhammad, Jafferabad. Later, both the leaders will visit Larkana where they will meet the families displaced by the floods.

