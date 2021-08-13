Prime Minister urges international community to reinforce efforts for Afghan Peace Process

Islamabad, August 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the international community to reinforce efforts for Afghan Peace Process as peace in Afghanistan is a shared responsibility. Talking to the Foreign Minister of Iraq Dr. Fuad Hussein in Islamabad, the Prime Minister outlined Pakistan’s consistent support for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement. He underscored the importance of resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy. Imran Khan reiterated that there is no military solution and that a negotiated political solution is the only way forward.

The Prime Minister appreciated Iraq’s resolute efforts to rebuild the country and underscored the importance to further deepening and broadening mutual cooperation in diverse fields. The Foreign Minister of Iraq Dr. Fuad Hussein also highlighted his country’s efforts to defuse tensions in the region and promote cooperative ties among regional countries.

