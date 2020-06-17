Prime Minister urges stronger partnership of D-8 countries to realize full potential of forum
Islamabad, June 16, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended warmest felicitations to people of D-8 countries and stressed the need for accelerating pace of progress and forging a stronger partnership to realize full potential of the forum.
In a message on 23rd anniversary of D-8 countries, he reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the vision and objectives of D-8 platform and reaffirmed full support and cooperation in advancing shared goals. In the context of COVID-19, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to work together and confront challenges in a holistic manner to save lives and regenerate economies.
