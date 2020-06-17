National

Prime Minister urges stronger partnership of D-8 countries to realize full potential of forum

June 16, 2020

Islamabad, June 16, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended warmest felicitations to people of D-8 countries and stressed the need for accelerating pace of progress and forging a stronger partnership to realize full potential of the forum.

In a message on 23rd anniversary of D-8 countries, he reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the vision and objectives of D-8 platform and reaffirmed full support and cooperation in advancing shared goals. In the context of COVID-19, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to work together and confront challenges in a holistic manner to save lives and regenerate economies.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

