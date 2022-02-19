Prime Minister visit to Moscow will strengthen Pak, Russia relations: Fawad 

Islamabad, February 19, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Moscow will be a game changer and it will strengthen Pakistan’s relations with Russia. Talking to media in Pind Dadan Khan today (Saturday), he said Imran Khan’s voice is powerful and his opinion on Islamophobia and region is heard worldwide.

Talking about opposition move for no-trust, he said opposition could not even prove its majority in Senate. He said no-trust move will face the failure. Responding to a question on local bodies elections in Jhelum, he expressed hope that PTI will clean sweep in the coming local bodies elections.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk