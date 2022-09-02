Islamabad, September 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited a flood-affected village in Ghizer District of Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday. On the occasion, he was briefed about the relief activities in Ghizer. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also met with the flood victims in Ghizer district and expressed complete solidarity with them.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Prime Minister visits flood-affected village in Ghizer appeared first on Official News Pakistan.