Prime Minister visits flood-affected village in Ghizer
Islamabad, September 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited a flood-affected village in Ghizer District of Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday. On the occasion, he was briefed about the relief activities in Ghizer. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also met with the flood victims in Ghizer district and expressed complete solidarity with them.
