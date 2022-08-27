Prime Minister vows to steer Pakistan out of challenge posed by floods 

Islamabad, August 27, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan will be steered out of the challenge posed by the floods and put on the path of development through collective efforts. He was talking to the media persons in Sujawal District of Sindh province after getting a detailed briefing from the departments concerned regarding the ongoing rescue and relief activities.

He once again appealed to the philanthropists and industrialists to come forward and donate generously for the help of flood affected population. The Prime Minister said the federal government has given a grant of fifteen billion rupees to Sindh for the relief and rehabilitation work. He said other provinces will also be given grants to enable them to work with the National Disaster Management Authority to address the current situation.

Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government is also providing twenty five thousand rupees to each affected family through Benazir Income Support Program. For this purpose, thirty eight billion rupees have been allocated.

The Prime Minister said we will have to rise above politics to serve the nation in this hour of calamity. He said a board meeting of IMF is soon taking place, regretting that a political party is doing politics to damage the deal with the international financial lender. He said the party should act sensibly as their act could cause irreparable loss to the country.

Shehbaz Sharif commended the rescue and relief efforts being carried out by armed forces, police and provincial authorities. Alluding to the damage caused by floods in Swat, Kalam and Dir, he said the floods have also damaged the structure of Munda Dam.

