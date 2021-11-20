Prime Minister welcomes Sikhs to visit their religious sites in Pakistan 

Islamabad, November 19, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan has felicitated the Sikh community around the world on 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. In a tweet today (Friday), he said we welcome thousands of Sikhs to visit their religious sites in Pakistan. He reiterated government’s commitment to continue facilitating them to perform their religious rituals.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk