Islamabad, September 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Gilgit Baltistan today (Friday) to review the ongoing rescue and relief efforts and the losses caused by floods in the area. The Prime Minister will be given a detailed briefing about rains and floods in Gilgit. Afterwards, he will visit Ghizer. He will also meet the flood victims after taking an aerial view of the affected areas.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Prime Minister will visit GB today to review relief efforts and losses caused by floods appeared first on Official News Pakistan.