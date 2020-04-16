Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Corona Philanthropy Drive meets Managing Director Utility Stores

April 16, 2020

Islamabad, April 16, 2020 (PPI-OT): “The main objective of Corona Relief Drive is to ensure that the money donated by the people of Pakistan is being given to the people in need, going beyond political and party lines”. This was stated by recently appointed Prime Minister’s Spokesperson for Corona Relief Drive, Mr. Khurshid Alam, during a call on by Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Mr. Umer Lodhi. During the meeting, Mr. Alam explained the purpose of involving Utility Stores Corporation in the ongoing philanthropic drive for Corona Relief Fund.

The Focal Person underlined that the philanthropic activities, amid the current crisis, are ongoing in Pakistan but there is a need to institutionalize and structuralize this process in order to make sure that the donations by the people of Pakistan go into the hands of the actual destitute and people in need. He added that the precarious economic situation, rising out of the Coronavirus crisis, would make it increasingly difficult for lower and middle income groups to make ends meet, resulting in a spike of customers at the Utility Stores, which offer competitively lower prices.

He said that this increase in customer base of USC is a big opportunity, which may be exploited for the ongoing philanthropic activities. Mr. Khurshid Alam underscored the importance of complete transparency and accountability in the ongoing activities and said that the complete record, starting from the donors and culminating in the hands of the destitute, would be kept public to meet the desired objectives. He also appreciated the ‘outstanding’ job being done by the USC, under their Managing Director, turning it into a profit-making organization.

In the meeting, different ideas were discussed to boost the philanthropic drive for Corona Relief Fund, mainly focusing on transparent and efficient use of resources. Mr. Alam also pointed out that some of the companies from private sector are also interested in making their resources available, free of cost, for this national cause. He clarified that different ideas are on the table and the situation is still evolving, but the objectives of accountability and transparency will be strictly followed.

