Prime Minister’s initiatives for environmental protection, wildlife conservation being appreciated world over 

Islamabad, January 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiatives for environmental protection and wildlife conservation are being appreciated world over. This was stated by the Member of the United Kingdom Board of Trade Lord Daniel Hannan who called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Saturday. Lord Hannan appreciated prime minister’s vision for a Green Pakistan that included ten billion tree tsunami programme, wildlife conservation measures, and national parks.

Lord Hannan said Imran Khan’s these initiatives are being acknowledged all over the world. Lord Daniel is currently on a visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar, who was also present in the meeting.

