Prime Minister’s Meeting with Prime Minister of Singapore in Davos

January 22, 2020

Islamabad, January 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): On the side-lines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Prime Minister met Prime Minister of Singapore, Mr. Lee Hsien Loong on 21 January. The two Prime Ministers expressed the desire to further deepen the bilateral ties with a focus on increasing trade and investment. Referring to the recent improvements in Pakistan’s rankings by different rating agencies, the Prime Minister invited Singaporean businessmen and investors to increase their footprint in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister apprised his counterpart of the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir arising from the illegal and unilateral Indian actions of last August. Both sides also agreed to enhance cooperation at the multilateral fora.

