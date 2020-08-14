Prime Minister’s performance delivery unit, Prime Minister’s office releases monthly statistics of Pakistan Citizen Portal

August 13, 2020

Islamabad, August 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): The number of citizens registered on the Pakistan Citizen Portal has reached 2.8 million 1.5 million citizens expressed their views on Pakistan Citizen Portal, millions of citizens confirmed receiving relief through Citizen Portal. The number of registered complaints reached 2.3 million while the number of resolved complaints reached 2.2 million out of 1,038,351 complaints in Punjab 976,482 have been resolved. 1 Out of 875,026 complaints of the Federal Capital, 781,094 complaints have been resolved. The number of complaints resolved have been 266,276 in KPK, 149,898 in Sindh, and 20,031 in Balochistan.

Thanks to the number of registered members as well as public trust, the voice of Pakistanis around the world has been voiced by the citizen portal. 161,681 effectively use Pakistan Citizen Portal amongst Overseas Pakistanis Timely redressal of 107,555 complaints of Overseas Pakistanis observed. The highest number of delayed complaints is from Sindh with a total number of 10,000.

Provincial performance regarding complaints on portal app Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tops with 45% effective review 38% people in Punjab and 35% people in Balochistan expressed satisfaction over the resolution of grievances. The Ministry of Environment is at the forefront of the performance of federal agencies with 57% public satisfaction.

