Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID-19 crosses Rs4b mark
Islamabad, May 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 has crossed the four billion rupees mark. In a tweet on Tuesday, PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed commended the generosity and passion of all the donors. He said this indeed is a great cause and the government will contribute four rupees for every rupee donated to the fund.
