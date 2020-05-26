National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Ministries, Official News

Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID-19 crosses Rs4b mark

May 26, 2020

Islamabad, May 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 has crossed the four billion rupees mark. In a tweet on Tuesday, PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed commended the generosity and passion of all the donors. He said this indeed is a great cause and the government will contribute four rupees for every rupee donated to the fund.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags:

PPI_Banner