Prince Holding Group Promotes Economic Growth and Investment Opportunities at 2nd Cambodia-UAE Business Forum

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 9 June 2023 – Prince Holding Group (PHG) recently participated in the 2nd Cambodia-UAE Business Forum, co-organized by the Ministry of Commerce Cambodia and the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCC) at Sofitel Phnom Penh. The forum played a vital role in promoting Cambodia’s economic growth, highlighting investment opportunities, and fostering partnerships between Cambodia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The forum’s agenda featured insightful presentations on investment opportunities in Cambodia by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), as well as presentations on investment opportunities in the UAE by the UAE International Investors Council. Attendees gained valuable knowledge about Cambodia’s agricultural products, the booming tourism industry, and the manufacturing sector, further igniting interest in potential investments and partnerships.

The forum is aligned with the vision of PHG to drive sustainable growth in the country. Along with its master developer unit, Canopy Sands Development, PHG showcased its upcoming coastal township development in Sihanoukville – Bay of Lights, which aims to further propel the progress and development of Cambodia in the future.

“We remain committed to building a better life for Cambodia by supporting and participating in platforms such as this to showcase the vast investment opportunities in Cambodia. Our vision, including the transformative Bay of Lights project, aims to drive progress and prosperity in the Kingdom,” said Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer of Prince Holding Group.

According to CCC, the Cambodia-UAE Business Forum served as a crucial platform for fostering economic collaboration and exploring investment opportunities between our nations.

During the event, PHG actively engaged in business meetings with influential stakeholders, including His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the UAE. Key representatives of the group also had the privilege of attending a dinner hosted by His Excellency Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce of the Kingdom of Cambodia, to extend a warm welcome to His Excellency Dr. Thani during his visit to Cambodia.

The group’s involvement in the 2nd Cambodia-UAE Business Forum exemplifies its commitment to driving economic growth, forging partnerships, and building a better life for the people of Cambodia. By leveraging investment opportunities in key sectors and supporting initiatives like the Bay of Lights project, PHG continues to contribute to paving the way for progress in Cambodia.