Karachi, April 11, 2021 (PPI-OT): Principal Jamia Rashidia Karachi, Mufti Rahim called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shiekh and others were also present in the meeting.

The prime minister said that the government is taking bold steps to ensure role of law in the country. He said only equal law system for all citizens and punishment and retribution system in all offices can improve the system.

