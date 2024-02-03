Pro Butt says Kashmir dominates global Arena, urges diplomatic solution

SRINAGAR: Senior APHC leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has emphasized that the Kashmir dispute continues to hold significant prominence in the international political arena due to its direct association with three nuclear powers in the region—Pakistan, India, and China.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement issued in Srinagar, Professor Butt expressed optimism that rationality would prevail, urging Indian leadership to initiate a dialogue process with Pakistan to address the Kashmir dispute in alignment with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Within the evolving geo-political landscape, he noted that a just resolution to the longstanding Kashmir dispute is within reach, as both Pakistan and India are likely to prefer diplomatic dialogue over regional conflict.

Meanwhile, other Hurriyst leaders, including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Javaid Ahmad Mir and Mir Shahid Saleem, in their separate statements in Srinagar said that despite the international community’s promise of self-determination for Kashmiris, the awaited resolution has not materialized over several decades. They expressed hope for a peaceful solution, emphasizing that the sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people will ultimately yield positive results.